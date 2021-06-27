Wade allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk with one strikeout in 1.2 innings in a 12-4 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

The right-hander had a nightmarish major-league debut after relieving Keegan Akin with one out in the fifth inning. Wade allowed a three-run home run to Randal Grichuk, allowing one of Akin's inherited runners to score. Wade was then on the hook for all of Toronto's four-run rally in the sixth. The 29-year-old has seen time as a starter and a reliever in the minors, although it's been more of the latter with Triple-A Norfolk this year. He figures to be a low-leverage option out of the bullpen.