Orioles' Konner Wade: Traded to Orioles

Wade was traded to the Orioles from Colorado in exchange for international signing bonus money, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Wade showed improvements in his repeat season with Double-A Hartford in 2017, compiling a 4.28 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 79:21 K:BB in 109 innings of work (split between starting and relieving). He'll likely serve as organizational pitching depth for the Orioles.

