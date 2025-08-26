The Orioles activated Bradish (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Bradish is set to make his season debut Tuesday against the Red Sox after completing the long road back from Tommy John surgery with an internal brace. The right-hander posted a 4.91 ERA and 25:8 K:BB over 22 innings covering six rehab starts. Bradish threw 89 pitches during his final rehab outing, so he should be prepared to take on a fairly normal workload Tuesday.