Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Activated ahead of season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles activated Bradish (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Bradish is set to make his season debut Tuesday against the Red Sox after completing the long road back from Tommy John surgery with an internal brace. The right-hander posted a 4.91 ERA and 25:8 K:BB over 22 innings covering six rehab starts. Bradish threw 89 pitches during his final rehab outing, so he should be prepared to take on a fairly normal workload Tuesday.
More News
-
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Season debut set for Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Likely to start Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Slated for season debut next week•
-
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Dominant in fifth rehab appearance•
-
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Rehab assignment to continue•
-
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Sputters in third rehab start•