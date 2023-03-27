Bradish is expected to begin the season as a member of the Orioles rotation after Grayson Rodriguez was informed Monday that he won't be part of the 26-man Opening Day roster, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Neither Bradish nor Tyler Wells pitched particularly well in spring training, but with Rodriguez likely to head to Triple-A Norfolk and John Means (elbow) likely out until at least mid-season, Baltimore should have back-end rotation spots available for both Bradish and Wells. A string of poor outings ended up taking Rodriguez out of the Opening Day mix, but the talented right-hander remains Baltimore's top pitching prospect and likely won't require much time to iron things out at Norfolk. With that in mind, both Bradish and Wells may need to show improved results in their first few starts of the regular season to lock themselves into a permanent spot whenever Rodriguez is deemed ready for the big leagues.