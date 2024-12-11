Bradish (elbow) began a throwing program Wednesday, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
It's the first time Bradish has played catch since he underwent Tommy John surgery with an internal brace in mid-June. The Orioles expect the right-hander to be ready to rejoin their rotation around midseason, although that's a rough timetable given how many hurdles he must clear.
