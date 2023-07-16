Bradish (6-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing three hits and a walk over 7.1 scoreless innings against the Marlins. He struck out eight.

Bradish picked up where he left off before the All-Star break. He's now delivered consecutive scoreless outings while pitching to a 1.41 ERA over his last six starts (38.1 innings). The 26-year-old Bradish lowered his ERA to 3.05 on the season with a 1.13 WHIP and 87:24 K:BB. Bradish will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently lined up for next week in Tampa Bay.