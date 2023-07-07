Bradish (5-4) earned the win Thursday, allowing three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings in a 14-1 victory over the Yankees. He struck out five.

Bradish turned in his second scoreless outing of the campaign Thursday, giving up three hits across six frames to mark his fourth quality start in his last five appearances. The 26-year-old has been a steady presence in the Orioles' rotation, allowing fewer than four earned runs in 14 of his 16 starts this season. He's been especially impressive since the start of June, boasting a 2.70 ERA and a 43:9 K:BB across seven appearances (40 innings). He's tentatively scheduled to take on the Dodgers at Camden Yards for his next start.