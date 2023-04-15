Bradish built up to 83 pitches in Friday's rehab start for Double-A Bowie and said his foot is 100 percent healed, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

He gave up three earned runs on three hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings Thursday, and his comments after the outing suggest he's ready to return to the majors. Assuming he does get activated next week, he could start Wednesday in Washington on normal rest or in the weekend series at home against the Tigers on extra rest following Thursday's off day.