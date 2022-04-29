Bradish was called up from Triple-A Norfolk and will start Friday against the Red Sox, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old was announced as the starter for Friday's series opener earlier this week, and he's now officially joined Baltimore's big-league roster. Bradish posted a 1.20 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB across 15 innings to begin the season at Norfolk, and he could stake his claim to a longer-term rotation spot with a strong showing in his debut given the Orioles' injury issues.