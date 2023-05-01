Bradish did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over 4.2 innings during a 5-3 win over the Tigers. He struck out five.

Bradish was sharp through four straight scoreless frames, but he allowed a two-run homer and an RBI double in the fifth before getting pulled with two on and two out. It was a solid bounce back for the right-hander, who was tagged for seven runs over 2.1 innings last time out, but the results continue to be sporadic after a brief stint on the injured list. Bradish's next start is projected for Baltimore's upcoming three-game stint in Atlanta.