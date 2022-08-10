Bradish did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

The Orioles' rookie was effective through five innings, with the only blemish being a solo home run off the bat of Bo Bichette, but he ran into trouble in the sixth. A couple of singles and errors helped two Toronto runners scores, chasing him from the game. While his 6.42 ERA on the surface looks scary, Bradish owned a respectable 3.88 xFIP coming into Tuesday bout and dominated Triple-A to the tune of a 1.83 ERA over four games this season, so he is still worth a stash in deeper and keeper leagues in case he turns things around.