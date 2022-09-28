Bradish pitched 2.1 innings, surrendering seven runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three in Tuesday's 13-9 loss to the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Bradish gave up a two-run homer to Triston Casas in the bottom of the second inning before he was tagged with five more runs in the following frame while only making one out. The right-hander's performance Tuesday was completely opposite of his last outing Thursday versus the Astros where he fell just short of a complete-game shutout. Prior to the difficult start, Bradish had produced a 1.64 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with 30 punchouts over 38.1 innings in his last six outings. His season-long numbers now stand at a 5.11 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 106 strikeouts over 112.2 frames in 22 starts.