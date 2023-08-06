Bradish did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three hits and five walks over 4.2 scoreless innings against the Mets. He struck out five.

Bradish hit Jeff McNeil to lead off the game and continued to struggle with his command throughout, tossing only 45 of 87 pitches for strikes. He was pulled after he loaded the bases with his fifth walk, one out shy of becoming eligible for the win. This marks the first time in his last 13 starts that Bradish has walked more than two batters in a game. He will look to rebound in his next start, likely set for next weekend in Seattle.