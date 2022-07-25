Bradish (shoulder) made his third rehab start Sunday at Triple-A Norfolk, striking out six over 4.2 innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits and one walk.

Bradish tossed 80 pitches (49 strikes) in his latest outing with Norfolk and should be stretched out enough to make his next start with Baltimore, though it's unclear if he'll be welcomed back into the rotation. Before being placed on the 15-day injured list June 24 with right shoulder inflammation, Bradish compiled a 7.38 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 46:18 K:BB across 46.1 innings. Both Austin Voth and Spenser Watkins have recently found success at the back end of the rotation, and if the two are able to deliver respectable showings Monday and Tuesday versus the Rays, respectively, the Orioles could choose to option Bradish at Norfolk upon activating him from the IL.