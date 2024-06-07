Bradish will start Saturday's game against Tampa Bay, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The Orioles' original schedule would have placed Bradish on the mound Thursday against Toronto, but he'll get two extra days of rest before taking on the Rays at Tropicana Field. Manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that Bradish's start wasn't pushed back due to health concerns, so he should be a full go Saturday. Bradish faced the Rays in his last start, yielding five runs over 2.2 innings in a no-decision.