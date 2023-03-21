Bradish was tagged for nine runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out two over 2.1 innings versus the Phillies in Monday's Grapefruit League game.

Bradish's messy outing comes at an awful time for the right-hander, as the Orioles have started paring down their rotation candidates. Prior to Monday, he'd given up just two earned runs over nine innings, and it's encouraging he wasn't immediately optioned out after the poor start. He'll likely have one last audition before the Orioles break camp, but it's quite possible he ends up on the outside looking in. Whether that's at Triple-A Norfolk or as part of the big-league bullpen is to be determined.