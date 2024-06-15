Bradish reported having issues with his right elbow after the fifth inning of Friday's game against the Phillies, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde said after the game that Bradish will undergo tests on his elbow to determine the cause of the issue. The 27-year-old missed the first month of the season after suffering a UCL sprain during spring training, so it makes sense why the Orioles are being cautious with him. He's lined up to pitch again next Friday against the Astros, but his chances of making his next start will likely depend on the results of his tests.