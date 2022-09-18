Bradish (3-7) allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Blue Jays.

Bradish gave up three runs over the first two innings, and then put two runners aboard in the fifth that Jake Reed allowed to score on Raimel Tapia's three-run double. Bradish has quality starts in three of his last five outings, but the two that weren't quality both came against Toronto. The rookie right-hander owns a 5.05 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 93:37 K:BB through 101.2 innings across 20 starts this year. He's lined up for an even tougher start at home versus Houston next week.