Bradish (4-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk over six innings against the Twins. He struck out seven.

The right-hander surrendered a solo homer to Joey Gallo during the fourth inning and otherwise kept Minnesota off the board, but that was enough to be saddled with the loss since Bailey Ober countered with seven scoreless frames. Bradish has given up just six total runs in his last four starts and has a 23:5 K:BB across 25 innings during that span. The 26-year-old tentatively projects for a road matchup with the Yankees his next time out.