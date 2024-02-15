Bradish will open the season on the injured list after being diagnosed with a UCL sprain in his right elbow, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Bradish has been given a platelet-rich plasma injection and will begin a throwing program Friday. The hope is that the right-hander will be able to recover with rest and rehab, but eventual Tommy John surgery is always the fear when a UCL sprain is involved. Bradish had a breakout 2023 campaign with the Orioles, collecting a 2.83 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 168:44 K:BB over 168.2 innings covering 30 starts.