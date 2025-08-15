Bradish (elbow) made a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, allowing two hits and two walks in five scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

The rehab start was Bradish's third with Norfolk and his fifth overall in the minor leagues amid his recovery from Tommy John surgery, and he was able to build up to 74 pitches on top of dominating the opposition Thursday. As it stands, the Orioles plan to have the right-hander make one final rehab appearance before clearing him to rejoin their rotation and make his season debut, per Jake Rill of MLB.com. Once Bradish is ready to come off the injured list, it would make sense for Baltimore to option the struggling Brandon Young back to the minors.