Bradish (8-6) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out eight over six scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday over the Athletics.

Bradish has kept runs off the board in four of his last eight starts, with Sunday's effort in Oakland arguably the most dominant in that stretch. He's won two of four starts in August, allowing five runs with 27 strikeouts across 23.2 innings for the month. Overall, the 26-year-old is at a 3.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 122:35 K:BB through 127.2 innings across 23 starts this season. Bradish is lined up to make his next start at home against the Rockies.