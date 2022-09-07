Bradish didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over three-plus innings. He struck out three.

A two-run homer by Bo Bichette in the third inning accounted for most of the damage, and after Bradish put the first two batters aboard in the fourth, he got the hook. It was the right-hander's shortest outing since late May, but Bradish hasn't been tagged with more than three runs in a start since returning from a shoulder issue after the All-Star break, posting a 3.09 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB through 43.2 innings over his last eight trips to the mound.