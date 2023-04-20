Bradish (1-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing five hits and one walk over six scoreless innings against Washington. He struck out six.

This was Bradish's first appearance since his season debut on 4/3, when he exited the game in the second inning after getting hit in the foot by a line drive. While fantasy managers should be excited to see the right-hander healthy and pitching effectively, it's worth noting that the Nationals rank just 27th in team OPS (.650) through Wednesday's games. The Arizona native tentatively lines up to face the Red Sox in his next outing, who could provide steeper competition. Boston currently ranks 13th with a .732 team OPS.