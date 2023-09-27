Bradish (12-7) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three hits and two walks over eight scoreless innings in a 1-0 win over Washington. He struck out four.

Bradish saved his longest outing of the campaign for what is likely to be the righty's final start of the 2023 regular season, shutting out the Nationals for eight innings thanks in large part to the 14 ground ball outs he induced. In 10 starts since the beginning of August, the 27-year-old has gone 6-1 with a 2.15 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 68:16 K:BB across 62.2 innings. Bradish took a big step forward in his sophomore season, improving upon every major pitching category and finishing with a 12-7 record, 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 163:43 K:BB and a 49.3 percent ground ball rate, currently the eighth-highest in the MLB among qualified starters.