Bradish did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings against the Astros. He struck out nine.

Bradish has continued to impress down the stretch, going 5-1 with a 2.47 ERA in nine outings since the start of August. However, he'd come up short of a win Wednesday, as the Astros would rally to score twice against Baltimore's bullpen. Overall, Bradish is 11-7 with a 3.01 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 159:41 K:BB across 28 starts (158.2 innings) in his second big-league season. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Nationals in his next outing.