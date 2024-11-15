Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Friday that the team is counting on Bradish (elbow) returning around midseason, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Bradish underwent Tommy John surgery with an internal brace in mid-June. Elias had said previously that he expected the pitcher to require 12-to-18 months to rehab, so a midseason return would be on the short end of that timetable. Any timeline is approximate at this point, as Bradish has yet to begin a throwing program.