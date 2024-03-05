Bradish (elbow) played catch from 140 feet Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bradish noted afterward that his right elbow still feels good and also added that 140 feet is about the maximum distance from which he usually plays catch. That could indicate he'll be cleared to throw from a mound soon, although it has not yet been revealed when that will happen. Bradish is working his way back from a partial UCL tear in his pitching elbow and will begin the season on the injured list, but he remains hopeful of avoiding surgery.