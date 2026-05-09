Bradish (1-5) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings as the Orioles fell 4-3 to the A's. He struck out a season-high 10.

With injuries beginning to pile up in the Baltimore rotation, Bradish came through with his second quality start of the season on 96 pitches, with 34 called or swinging strikes among his 60 total. It wasn't enough to get into the win column, however, as the A's scratched across three runs in the fifth inning thanks largely to a Nick Kurtz triple to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. It was only the second time in eight starts this season that Bradish avoided issuing multiple free passes, and through 41 innings he's managed a 4.83 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 45:22 K:BB. He'll try to build on this performance in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Yankees.