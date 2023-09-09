Bradish (11-6) picked up the win Friday, giving up two runs on four hits over six innings in an 11-2 rout of the Red Sox. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The right-hander cruised to his fourth straight win and fifth straight quality start, and Bradish's nine strikeouts were his most since he fanned 10 Brewers on June 8. He hasn't taken a loss since late July, posting a 5-0 record with a 2.38 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 50:12 K:BB through 41.2 innings since the beginning of August, emerging as the O's ace as the team tries to win its first AL East crown since 2014. With John Means (elbow) set to join the rotation soon, Bradish will likely get an extra day of rest before his next start, which figures to come at home next week against the Rays.