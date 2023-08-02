Bradish (7-6) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over seven innings in a 13-3 rout of the Blue Jays. He struck out seven.

The Orioles didn't take full control of the game until the later innings, but after serving up a couple early homers to Danny Jansen and Brandon Belt, Bradish settled down and blanked Toronto over his final four frames. The right-hander has six quality starts in his last seven outings, a stretch in which he's posted a 2.54 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 42:10 K:BB through 46 innings. Bradish will look to keep rolling in his next start, likely to come at home this weekend against the Mets.