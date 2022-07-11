Bradish (shoulder) struck out five over three perfect innings Saturday in his first rehab start for Double-A Bowie.

He pumped in 28 of his 36 pitches for strikes and looked dominant while facing hitters for the first time since landing on the injured list, as the Orioles felt comfortable having him bypass throwing a live batting practice session before he reported to Bowie. Bradish is expected to make at least one rehab start this week for Bowie or Triple-A Norfolk before coming off the 15-day injured list and slotting back into the Baltimore rotation following the All-Star break.