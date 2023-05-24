Bradish did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over 5 innings against the Yankees. He struck out three.

Nearly all the damage came late against Bradish, holding the Yankees scoreless until Harrison Bader clubbed a solo homer to lead off the fourth. His troubles continued in the fifth, allowing three runs on four hits before ultimately being pulled following the inning. Bradish has blossomed into a reliable fantasy option in his sophomore year, having allowed more than three runs in two of eight starts while bumping up his swinging strike rate from 10 percent to 11.9 percent.