Bradish didn't factor into the decision after allowing four runs on six hits and two walks through four innings during Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Twins.

Bradish was perfect through three innings, but he walked the leadoff batter to start the fourth and ended up allowing four runs in the inning. However, the 25-year-old was able to luckily get out of the inning after a Gilberto Celestino line drive hit Gary Sanchez as he was trying to reach second base. Through two starts this season, Bradish has allowed six earned runs on 11 hits through 10 innings and sports a 5:3 K:BB.