The Orioles placed Bradish (foot) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

As anticipated, the right foot contusion that Bradish sustained when he was struck by a line drive will be significant enough to sideline him for at least two weeks. He'll be eligible for activation as soon as April 19, but he'll likely need to resume throwing at some point next week for a minimum-length stay on the IL to become a reality. The Orioles recalled Grayson Rodriguez from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move and will turn to him to fill Bradish's spot in the rotation beginning with Wednesday's game at Texas.