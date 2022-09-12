Bradish (3-6) allowed one run on two hits and two walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against Boston.

After coughing up an RBI sacrifice fly to Xander Bogaerts in the first inning, Bradish turned in six scoreless innings. Unfortunately for him, the Orioles were shut out in the 1-0 loss. Bradish has given up three or fewer runs in nine consecutive starts, posting a 2.84 ERA during that stretch. He's lowered his season ERA to 5.01 with a 90:36 K:BB across 97 innings. Bradish is lined up to start in Toronto next weekend.