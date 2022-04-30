Bradish (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Red Sox.

All three runs scored against Bradish came in the second inning, including Christian Arroyo's two-run blast. After the rough start, he tossed four scoreless innings while yielding just one hit. This performance was likely enough to earn the 25-year-old another turn in the rotation. Bradish is tentatively lined up to face the Twins at home next week.