Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Headed to Orioles
Bradish was traded to the Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for Dylan Bundy, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 23-year-old had a heavy workload in his first season in the minors in 2019 as he pitched 101 innings, recording a 4.28 ERA and 120:53 K:BB with High-A Inland. The right-hander has the tools to perform as a starter and reliever, and he will now get a chance to work through the Angels' organization.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Offseason Tracker: Villar joins Marlins
Scott White and Chris Towers break down the Fantasy Baseball impact of offseason moves both...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...