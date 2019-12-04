Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Headed to Orioles

Bradish was traded to the Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for Dylan Bundy, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 23-year-old had a heavy workload in his first season in the minors in 2019 as he pitched 101 innings, recording a 4.28 ERA and 120:53 K:BB with High-A Inland. The right-hander has the tools to perform as a starter and reliever, and he will now get a chance to work through the Angels' organization.