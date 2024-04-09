Bradish (elbow) will join High-A Aberdeen on Tuesday and begin a rehab assignment there soon, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It's hard to have any level of confidence regarding the health of a pitcher's elbow given what's happened around baseball recently, but Bradish's recovery since being diagnosed with a partial UCL tear has gone as well as can be expected. Given that he missed all of spring training, he would figure to need most, if not all, of his 30-day rehab window before rejoining the Orioles' rotation.