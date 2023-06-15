Bradish (2-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits with no walks over seven innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

Bradish retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced while hitting Vlad Guerrero Jr. with a pitch to open the second inning. He went on to allow only four hits over seven frames, with his biggest mistake coming in the form of a changeup left out over the plate, which George Springer crushed over the left field wall to put Toronto on the scoreboard. The right-hander was charged with the loss despite limiting the Blue Jays to one run and is still looking for his first win since May 17 against the Angels. Bradish also recorded just one strikeout on the night after posting a season-high 10 strikeouts in his previous start.