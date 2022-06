Bradish (shoulder) said he expects he'll be ready to return from 15-day injured list when first eligible, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde echoed the sentiment, suggesting that Bradish may exceed the 15-day minimum but shouldn't be out too much beyond that, Kubatko adds. Bradish will likely resume throwing in the near future, and if his absence is indeed a short one, he may be able to forgo a minor-league rehab stint.