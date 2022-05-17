Bradish (1-2) got the loss Monday after pitching 4.1 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits and three walks while punching out six versus the Yankees.

Bradish got himself into a jam in the third inning, surrendering a run on a Giancarlo Stanton double. The big blow against him came in the next frame when Jose Trevino launched a three-run homer. Overall, the eight hits given up were his highest total of the year while the four runs matched a season-high. On the bright side, he the right-hander has 17 punchouts over his last two outings after having only five in his prior two starts. In four starts this year, Bradish has a 5.06 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 22 strikeouts in 21.1 innings.