Bradish has left Monday's start against the Rangers after being hit in his right leg by a comebacker in the second inning, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Bradish took a 104 mph liner off his right leg and was unable to continue after attempting a warmup pitch shortly after. The right-hander went 1.2 innings without allowing a run while picking up two strikeouts before exiting. For now, Bradish should be considered day-to-day.