Bradish (shoulder) will report to Double-A Bowie for a rehab start Saturday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander threw a simulated this week, which proved to be the final hurdle before embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment. Bradish hasn't pitched in the majors since June 18 due to shoulder inflammation, so he may be able to rejoin Baltimore's starting rotation after only one rehab outing.
More News
-
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Sim game on tap•
-
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Slated for bullpen session•
-
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Throwing on field Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: IL stint not expected to be long•
-
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Out with shoulder inflammation•
-
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Pelted for 11 hits•