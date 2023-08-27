Bradish (9-6) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over six innings against Colorado. He struck out eight.

Bradish collected his third consecutive quality start, fanning eight batters and surrendering a pair of runs Saturday. During those three appearances, Bradish boasts a 2-0 record to go along with a 2.00 ERA and a 23:3 K:BB. He'll look to keep the ball rolling in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come during a three-game road series against the D-Backs next week.