Bradish (4-7) earned the win Thursday without allowing a run on two hits over 8.2 innings against the Astros. He struck out 10.

Bradish did not allow an extra-base hit in this stellar outing. After a bumpy start to his major-league career, the 26-year-old rookie has kept the opponent off the board while throwing seven innings or more during three of his last six starts, turning in a 1.64 ERA and 0.78 WHIP and allowing only one homer during that span.