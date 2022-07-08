Bradish (shoulder) will make multiple rehab appearances before being activated off the injured list, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Bradish has been out for just two weeks due to right shoulder inflammation, so he could probably return to the big leagues after just one outing if the Orioles wanted him to. Considering that he struggled to a 9.61 ERA and 2.34 WHIP in his final five starts prior to the injury, however, it's not all that surprising that the Orioles want him to fully convince them of his health and effectiveness before he's allowed to return.