Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that the decision to push Bradish's next start back isn't related to health concerns, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Cade Povich was called up from Triple-A Norfolk to start Thursday versus the Blue Jays in what would have been Bradish's turn, but the move was designed simply to give Bradish extra rest. Hyde wasn't ready to commit to when Bradish would make his next start, however, as the Orioles haven't confirmed any of their four starters for their upcoming series with the Rays that begins Friday. Bradish could take the ball one of those days, but having his turn skipped entirely is also a possibility. The right-hander has been excellent overall since coming off the injured list in early May, but he stumbled his last time out, allowing five runs over just 2.2 innings in a no-decision against the Rays last Saturday.