Bradish (2-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over four innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Giants.

Bradish gave up all three runs in the third inning and exited after 79 pitches (53 strikes). His offense gave him no help, as the Orioles mustered only five hits in the contest. This was Bradish's shortest start since the beginning of May -- he was able to limit opponents to one run in three of his five outings last month. He's at a solid 4.13 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 41:15 K:BB through 48 innings across 10 starts overall. The right-hander is projected for a favorable home start versus the Royals next week.