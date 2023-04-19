The Orioles reinstated Bradish (foot) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday in Washington.

Baltimore optioned reliever Logan Gillaspie to Triple-A Norfolk to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Bradish, who is set to make his second start of the campaign after exiting his April 3 season debut in Texas with a right foot contusion. Bradish tossed 83 pitches and five innings in his lone rehab start for Double-A Bowie last Friday, so he shouldn't face any major workload restrictions as he steps back into the big-league rotation Wednesday.